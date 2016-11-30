Monarch Park spikes competition

The Monarch Park senior boys volleyball team. Top, from left: Jack Marsen, Adam Reilly, Mitchell Neuert, Xaviar Bain, Nik Jelicic, Jackson West, Gabriel Schnurr, Joshua Rojan, Coach Bryan Mcalpine. Middle, from left: Lucas Borchenko, Sam Wilton, Matthew Race, Justin Truing. Bottom, from left: Duncan Qubti, Finn Tarleton. PHOTO: Submitted

The Monarch Park Collegiate senior boys volleyball team has ended their season on a high note after taking home the TDSSAA “AA” championship on November 16.

The team managed to defeat Forest Hill, North Toronto Collegiate Institute and Lawrence Park C.I. in the south region championships before conquering Stephen Leacock in the city semi-final with a score of 3-0, and Weston Collegiate Institute in the city finals with a score of 3-0.

The boys also succeeded in winning the York Mills Invitational Tournament and earned the fourth seed overall at OFSAA.

Monarch Park Collegiate finished the season with a record of 24-4 overall, and a 10-1 league and playoff record.