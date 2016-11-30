Neighbours helping neighbours over the holidays

Christmas is just around the corner. For most it is a festive time, but for some, this is not the case. As Community Centre 55 begins making plans to once again feed those in our neighbourhood who might otherwise go hungry over the holidays, I am reaching out to the community to make this possible. Please show kindness and support to those who are feeling the pain of poverty and misfortune right here in your neighbourhood.

This season can be a difficult time of year for those who are in need. The stress of the holidays mixed with financial concerns can be a lot for anyone to handle. Imagine what December 25th would be like without a Christmas meal and presents under the tree. Dish them a Merry Christmas.

We will provide food and toys to almost 1000 needy families, so I am asking you to help by making a donation to our 35th annual Share a Christmas program. Last year it took hundreds of volunteers to ensure families in our community had Christmas dinner and children had toys to open on Christmas morning. If you have donated or helped in the past, I offer my deepest appreciation.

Our Miracle on Main Street starts unfolding Sunday, December 18th, with the packing of food and toys. All the food and toys received will be delivered to the families on Thursday, Dec. 22, for a hearty Christmas meal. Please help us so families in need can enjoy a festive meal and be able to have their children open a gift on Christmas morning.

We really need your help!

It can be as easy as picking up some extra non-perishable food items (i.e. pasta sauce, Kraft dinner, tuna, canned vegetables, etc.) when you are shopping. We gladly accept cash, food and toy donations here at Centre 55. You can also drop off non-perishable food at FreshCo (Gerrard and Victoria Park and Leslie and Lakeshore) or Value-Mart at Queen and Silver Birch. We are very grateful to our friends at FreshCo for their assistance in obtaining the non-perishable food.

Here are some easy ways to help your neighbours in need:

A monetary donation to our Share a Christmas campaign helps us buy turkeys, fruit, vegetables, milk, bread and other perishable foods. (Note: monetary donations are eligible for a tax receipt.)

When shopping, please consider buying some of the following much-needed non-perishable products for donation: cereal, pasta and sauce, Kraft dinner, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats and fish, peanut butter, soup, stews and baby food. Pet food is also needed for the cats and dogs of these needy families

Plan a non-perishable food collection at your family or business Christmas parties;

Support our Teen Angel program by buying much needed teen presents or gift cards;

Volunteer your time to sort, pack and deliver the food and toys to the families.

Remember every little bit helps.

Thank you very much to everyone that helps us with our Share a Christmas Program, you are truly appreciated. Also, a big thank you to everyone involved in making the Beach Santa Claus Parade a huge success again this year. This parade was the kick off to our Share a Christmas program. The generous donations from the parade help us purchase perishable food items.

Thank you for your generosity. Give Where U Live, and hundreds of families will be truly grateful on Christmas day.

We are located at 97 Main St, and can be reached at (416) 691-1113.

A Very Merry Christmas to you, and yours!