The Merry Makers Market at the Pitchfork Company

Merry Makers Market will be held at the Pitchfork Company PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

Looking for a unique gift idea? Join the Pitchfork Company December 4 to 11 at the Merry Makers Market and experience handcrafted artisan work, healthy treats and holiday sweets.

The event will feature more than 20 talented artists who are eager to show off their crafts and treasures, which include everything from ceramics to hand-crafted baskets to candles, soaps and jewelry.

The market won’t just be home to crafts and unique gift items – get in the spirit and have a free hot apple cider or mulled wine while you shop. Healthy kombucha, natural soda and cocktails will also be available at the event.

And there’s no need to worry about loved ones seeing your gifts – a gift wrap station will be on-site with all donations going to the local Glen Rhodes Food Bank.

The Pitchfork Company is located on 1322 Gerrard Street East. Hours of the event are December 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., December 9 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., December 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and December 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.