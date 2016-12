Santa Claus waves to East End resident's at the 2016 Centre 55 Hamper's Santa Claus Parade November 27. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

Families gathered to watch the annual Centre 55 Hamper’s Santa Claus Parade wind its way through the East End on November 27. The festive event is in support of the community centre’s Share a Christmas program that raises money and goods for families in need.