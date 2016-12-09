More than $2.5 million in counterfeit merchandise seized

More than $2.5 million has been seized after members of the Toronto Police Service 55 and 22 Divisions executed three search warrants across the city as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of counterfeit merchandise.

Three locations were subject to a search warrant, including Beach GLO at 1938 Queen Street East.

The merchandise in question was traced to Lucky’s Import and Wholesale, located on The Queensway.

Hock Chan, 46 of Mississauga has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and for the purpose of trafficking, fraud over $5000, and passing off wares while two other people face immigration-related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.