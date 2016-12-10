Beachers react to road tolls

News of Toronto Mayor John Tory announcing plans to implement road tolls on certain city roadways broke late last month sending mixed reactions throughout the city.

The tolls would be present on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway and would cost about $2 per car.

According to Tory, money from the tolls would go towards an additional north-south subway line (also known as the Downtown Relief Line) as well as Smart Track, which was Tory’s plan to add stops to existing rail lines in order to clear up the TTC.

“First and foremost, Toronto needs to expand its transit network. Taking it from the lines you see today to a real network,” he said during his speech to the Toronto Region Board of Trade “We need to build more transit. I don’t think there’s anybody in this city who disagrees with that.”

Many people are wondering how this will affect Beach residents, particularly those live on Kingston Road or use it as a throughway.

“In every instance that tolls, etc. were set up on thoroughfares or when major city highways were closed, traffic did not move to residential streets. It’s about changing how you think and act about where you’re going. It’s designed to move people away from single car use. As for commercial, tolls are and have always been the price of business,” said Shirley Hughes.