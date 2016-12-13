Beach Metro winter writing contest is back

Attention all aspiring authors, working wordsmiths, and patrons of properly-penned prose: once again, Beach Metro News is proud to announce our third annual winter writing contest.

The rules, as always, are simple: write something – fiction, non-fiction, memoir, poetry, dream journal entries – less than 1,000 words, and beginning with this sentence:

“I don’t have a plan, she said, and this isn’t an attack.”

That sentence was contributed by Lisa de Nikolits, whose novel The Nearly Girl was reviewed in the Sept. 20 issue of Beach Metro News.

Published by Inanna Publications, the novel is an exploration of several peculiar and compelling characters and the increasingly frantic – and funny – situations they find themselves in.

De Nikolits will help decide the winning entry, along with editorial staff at Beach Metro. The winner will receive a $50 credit at The Great Escape Bookstore, 957 Kingston Rd.

Email entries to contests@beachmetro.com, or mail care of The Editor to:

2196 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON, M4E 2C7 by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.