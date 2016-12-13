Hope United Church presents the Vox Aeris Brass Trio

Hope United Church is pleased to announce the appointment of the Vox Aeris Brass Trio as Musicians in Residence. The group is comprised of Dylan Maddix, trumpet, Amelia Shiels, horn and Aaron Good, trombone.

Passionate about connecting with their listeners, the Vox Aeris Trio is focused on engaging performances, quality education and community involvement.

They will present their first concert, a Fanfare of Christmas Music, at Hope United Church at Main and Danforth on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12:15 p.m. The concert will be followed by a Christmas lunch. Admission is free.