Letters to the editor for December 13, 2016

Every year I decorate a tree at the boardwalk at foot of Waverley road with solar powered Xmas lights. The tree was planted for my late mother in law, Charmion King Pinsent about 10 years ago.

To the grinch that stole the lights this year: in the spirit of Christmas I forgive you, and I hope you needed them more than we did.

Peter Keleghan

—

Re: “Coxwell and Gerrard called a ‘food desert’” (November 15)

This statement is not true; there are grocery stores very near Coxwell on Gerrard just one block from Coxwell going west. I know because I find their vegetables and fruit are extremely good on quality and price.

It is unfair to make this statement. It is pretending that Little India does not exist at all. Yes, a number of items sold in their stores are for Indian cooking, but, as I said before, there are lots of items that all cultures can use. It is definitely not a “food desert”, but I do realize that not having a No Frills nearby is annoying.

Margaret Taylor