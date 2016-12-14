Celebrate the solstice – and give to those in need

Mark Battenberg PHOTO: Submitted

Beach composer and author Mark Battenberg is once again inviting the community to join him in a special celestial celebration of the winter solstice.

The Longest Night: A musical meditation for the Winter Solstice and food donation celebration takes place Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Kingston Road United Church.

“Please join us for this special celestial celebration as we welcome the Winter Solstice, and the return of the life giving sun,” said Battenberg in a release.

The event will feature the musical and literary works of Battenberg and special guest cellist Naomi Barron.

Admission is free, but guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

“Please join us for this seasonal gathering of community and goodwill as we share our blessings with others,” said Battenberg. “Last year’s event brought nearly 500 pounds of food. Help us double that amount this year!”

Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Road.