Grinder on Main showcases artistic endeavour that is pure Gould

East End artist Stefan Berg at his Lower Dawes studio. PHOTO: Submitted

The dozen or so eye-catching linocuts up now at Grinder on Main are part of a compelling – and much larger – artistic endeavour by area artist Stefan Berg.

Berg has spent much of the last two years immersed in the world of celebrated classical pianist Glenn Gould with the ultimate goal of producing a wordless novel reflecting on and remixing Gould’s life and work. This is Berg’s second wordless novel, a form that precedes the graphic novel and relies on a series of caption-less pictures – often produced through woodcutting techniques – to tell a story.

Berg’s story is Gould’s, with the artist joking that the two “grew up on the same elevation” – their childhood houses were on the same block. Before beginning his practice of sketching, carving, printing and overlaying those prints – the latter a new technique – Berg spent a month in cottage country, alone, in order to get into Gould’s mindset.

The result, produced at his Lower Dawes studio, is a response to Gould’s work that reflects Gould’s own proficiency for playing off of others’ work. Fun, intricate, and very Canadian, the end result – still in the making but with international appeal – promises to be a nod to Canadian art history and one of the East End’s most beloved exports.

See Berg’s prints at Grinder on Main at 126 Main St. and more of his work at www.stefanberg.ca.