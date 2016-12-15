Feast with St. Nicholas

It should come as no surprise that Santa Claus would know his way to a place that bears his name. That’s why the jolly fellow is such a fixture at the annual Amazing Christmas Feast at the Anglican Church of St. Nicholas Birch Cliff.

“I never miss a chance to take part in the Amazing Christmas Feast at St. Nicholas,” Santa Claus said in an exclusive interview with Beach Metro as he took time from his busy schedule. “I’ll definitely be there.”

This year’s event, the eighth of its kind, is slated for Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Nicholas, 1512 Kingston Road (one block east of Warden Avenue). Held in conjunction with the Scarborough Bluffs Neighbourhood Centre, the event features a free Festive Chicken Dinner with all the trimmings from Swiss Chalet, as well as gifts from Santa Claus for the children and pictures with the man in red. And for the first time, the Amazing Christmas Feast is able to accommodate those requesting a Halal meal.

The Amazing Feast is open to all in need in the community – adults and families are welcome – and to those who would appreciate some fellowship at what can be a challenging time of the year for many. “This can be a difficult time for many individuals and families in our community,” said Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin, the incumbent at St. Nicholas. “We would like to welcome all families and individuals in need to come out for a wonderful Christmas feast. This is one of our biggest outreach efforts of the year and we’re truly honoured that we can share it with the community.”

Anyone who would like to attend the event is asked to call St. Nicholas Anglican Church at (416) 691-0449 to reserve a spot at one of four sittings for the dinner. However, those who would prefer to simply show up will not be turned away. As a founding member of the Churches by the Bluffs Food Bank, St. Nicholas also holds an Adult Community Lunch every other Tuesday.

“The Amazing Christmas Feast allows us to live out Christmas by celebrating what is truly important, the gift of one another and the gift of God’s love that reaches out and seeks to bring hope, peace and joy into our world,” Rev. Read-Hockin said. “It’s important that, as a faith community, we represent an extension of God’s love for all. And our outreach ministry moves us to do that, particularly at this time of year.”