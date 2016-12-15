A Ladd’n his cat at the Red Sandcastle Theatre

Billed as a play within a play within a play, Red Sandcastle Theatre’s 6th annual holiday pantomime is a matryoshka doll of magic and family fun.

A Ladd’n his Cat first tells the story of the Cheshire Cat who has just been discovered as a stowaway on a pirate ship. It then travels to the modern-day world of Aladdin, who, like most teenage boys, spends most of his time texting and sleeping. When Aladdin and the Cat’s worlds collide, the adventure begins.

The panto is the latest creation from Jane Shields and Rosemary Doyle, the visionaries behind past Red Sandcastle Pantos like Alice in Blunderland and Jack and the Bean Stock Market. The play promises “more Genies than you can shake a stick at, catchy songs, silly jokes, dastardly villains, delightful dancing and a huge dose of slapstick” all in the name of festive fun.

Red Sandcastle Theatre is at 922 Queen St. E. The show starts at 7 p.m. on December 6, 17, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, 29, 30, with 2 p.m. matinee shows on December 18 and 31. Visit www.redsandcastletheatre.com or call 416-845-9411.