Holiday Hampers need your help!

Volunteers wrap gifts to deliver to low-income families at Christmas in the Taylor-Massey, Lumsden, Crescent Town and Oakridge neighbourhoods. PHOTO: Submitted

The Neighbourhood Centre, a program that aims to support people in need by helping them realize their full potential, direct their own lives, and improve their economic and social condition in the community, needs your help.

Every year in December, their Holiday Hampers program delivers a holiday meal, warm clothing, gifts, and household items to families in the East York area.

While the community has shown great support for the Holiday Hampers, there are still 27 families in need this year.

On Saturday, December 17, Neighbourhood Centre will be teaming up with Sobeys on Main and Danforth to hold a food drive in the parking lot.

Once they have collected all of the donations, more than 70 volunteers will spend December 20-22 sorting and wrapping the items so the gifts can be delivered to the families on December 23.

For more information or to sponsor a family, please visit www.neighbourhoodcentre.org