The Donald D. Summerville pool in 1966. PHOTO: Donna Halliday

Dreaming of summer days? This photograph of the Donald D. Summerville pool was taken in 1966, just three years after the pool opened. Fifty years later it is still the Beach’s number one summer cooling off centre. Thank you to Donna Halliday for providing this image.

