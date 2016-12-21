Beach Metro’s top online stories 2016

It was quite the year in the Beach with as many exciting events as there were heated debates. Here are our most viewed news stories for 2016:

10. Coming in at #10, you could say our readers tipped their hats to this story. Former Beaches-East York NDP MPP, Michael Prue was surprised to learn that a bill similar to the one he had been championing for years would come into effect in 2016, courtesy of current Beaches-East York MPP, Arthur Potts: Tipping bill finally passes

9. Beachers showed unity when rallying around a neighbour in need after he experienced repeated attempts to bully and harass him: ‘Now is the time to be brave’: East End man stands up to hate crime

8. Even after six months, Coxwell and Gerrard residents weren’t about to desert their quest for the truth when it came to Rocca’s No Frills. This story came in at #8: Six months later, No Frills still closed

7. After being diagnosed with a brain tumour, Matt Kavanagh and his wife, Christine found comfort in their community: Diagnosed with a brain tumour, Kavanaghs find comfort in community

6. A group of concerned Beachers rescued a shivering dog from the cold, proving that no one was on the fence when it came to helping an animal: Forgotten, freezing dog rescued from fence

5. A lot has changed this year, but one of the most talked about changes was the move of the Lions’ Christmas tree lot: Lions’ Christmas tree lot moving to Woodbine Beach

4. Moving along to transit, our readers got on board with this article: East Enders finding transit has become the bitter way (part two here)

3. An East End Veterinarian had his license suspended and was ordered to pay a fine to the Ontario Veterinary College: East End veterinarian found guilty of professional misconduct

2. It comes as no surprise that the news of beloved Beach coach, Bob Acton sadly passing away was one of our most-read stories of the year: Beloved Beach coach passes away (more on Acton’s legacy can be found here and here)

1. The story that tops our list was not a field of dreams for area residents. Coming in at #1 is: ‘NIMBY-ism at its worst’ turfs plan for East End soccer field upgrade