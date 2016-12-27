Mennonite New Life Centre hosts the Welcome Home Benefit Concert

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar PHOTO: Submitted

After a rash of racist incidents in Toronto, Mennonite New Life Centre — an organization that has been supporting newcomers and immigrants for 33 years — is throwing a Welcome Home Benefit Concert in a push to encourage unity, inclusion, and to welcome newcomers to the area.

The event aims to raise money to support programs that assist newcomers with mental health, job training, language instruction, crisis management, and counter human trafficking.

It will feature artists, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, who were nominated for four Maple Blues Awards in 2016 and have performed at folk and blues festivals across the country, as well as Jadea Kelly, a native of Whitby, ON who currently splits her time between Toronto and Nashville, TN.

In 2014, Kelly was nominated for Contemporary Singer of the Year by the Canadian Folk Music Awards as well as Emerging Songwriter of the Year in 2010.

The benefit will be held on December 30 at 7 p.m. at 1774 Queen St. E. Tickets are $45 for the first 45 tickets sold and $50 for any thereafter. Children’s activites are $10 for one child, and $20 for two or more children. Any children under two who are accompanied by an adult ticket holder are free.

All tickets include a $30 tax-deductible donation receipt and the chance to win some fantastic door prizes.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting: http://bit.ly/WHBC2016