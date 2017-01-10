Ab Intra to show at Yellow House Gallery

Eugenie Millena PHOTO: Submitted

Yellow House Gallery is hosting a special event the weekend of January 20 – a showcase by the Grade 12 students of Notre Dame Catholic High school.

Organized by arts department head Sandra Slosel, the thoughtful and topical second annual exhibition is called Ab Intra, meaning “from within”. The title was chosen by the students to reflect the inspiration for their work.

“Students were challenged to identify topics and issues that were of personal interest and generate a series of pieces that communicates their personal position on the subject,” said Slosel. “Most of the work will be acrylic paintings on canvas dealing with a wide range of topics from personal mental health issues to more global social justice concerns.”

That includes “the fate of missing Canadian aboriginal women, the dual roles women in society must navigate, and the issue of skin bleaching – reflecting the personal struggles around self acceptance women with coloured skin can experience.”

The show runs throughout the weekend during gallery hours with an opening reception Friday, Jan. 20 from 6:00 to 9 p.m. with remarks at 7 p.m.

Yellow House is at 921 Kingston Rd. For more information see yellowhousegallery.ca.