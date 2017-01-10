52-year-old man charged with 27 offenses in relation to area café break-ins

Toronto Police have confirmed that a 52-year-old man was arrested yesterday in relation to a number of break-ins that took place in the East End over the past few weeks.

Steven Phillips is due to appear at the College Park courthouse today. He has been charged with 27 offenses including 12 counts of break and enter, 14 counts of breach of probation, and one count of possession of burglar tools.

Officers in the major crime unit have credited businesses for their camera surveillance, which they say was relied upon during the investigation, say police.