Money end to 2016 for Penny

East End swimmer Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s youngest Olympic champion at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. PHOTO: Commons

2016 was a big year for Beach athlete, Penny Oleksiak.

The 16-year-old took home four medals at the Rio Olympics in Brazil this summer, securing her place as Canada’s youngest Olympic champion to win a gold medal and it didn’t stop there.

In December, Oleksiak won the Lou Marsh trophy for Canada’s athlete of the year, again placing herself as one of the youngest to receive the accolade. Shortly after, she was also honoured with the Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year award.