Acoustic Harvest presents the Pre-Winterfolk Festival Showcase

To kick off the 20th anniversary celebratory year, Acoustic Harvest will be presenting a Pre-Winterfolk Festival Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:00 p.m.

The exclusive sneak peek will feature some of the talented artists who will be performing during the 15th annual Winterfolk Festival February 17 to 19.

Join the community in enjoying award-winning artists including the energetic and highly entertaining hillbilly swing duo, HOTCHA!, Blair Packham, who has been touted by Ron Sexsmith as “one of Canada’s best unsung pop writers,” and east coast blues musician, Kim Doolittle who has shared the stage with Serena Ryder, Jeff Healey and Rita MacNeil.

The festival will be taking place at Robinson Hall, St. Nicholas Anglican Church located on 1512 Kingston Road one block east of Warden Avenue in Scarborough. The venue is wheelchair accessible and offers free parking.

Tickets are $25 at the door or $22 if purchased in advance online at www.acousticharvest.ca.

For more information and full festival details, visit www.winterfolk.com.