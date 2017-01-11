Charity hockey game a hit

Neil McNeil C.H.S. took on Malvern C.I. during the annual charity hockey game at Ted Reeve Arena. PHOTO: Phil Lameira

On December 21, Neil McNeil C.H.S. took on Malvern C.I. at Ted Reeve Arena in their third annual charity hockey game.

The two teams battled it out on the ice, showing their speed and agility as they sailed past the cheering crowds.

Ultimately, Malvern C.I. came out on top with a final score of 5-3, but in this game there were only winners – ice time at Ted Reeve Arena was graciously donated by Michael Haughton, and all proceeds from the event went to local charities including Community Centre 55.