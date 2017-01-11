The Drawer Boy comes to Scarborough Village Theatre

The Drawer Boy PHOTO: Submitted

Written by Canadian playwright Michael Healey and directed by Katherine Turner, The Drawer Boy follows the story of a young Toronto actor sent to visit rural Ontario to research farm life.

There he meets Morgan and Angus, and quickly discovers that quiet farm life may hold more secrets and intrigue than he could have ever imagined.

A recipient of the Governor General’s Award for Best Drama, The Drawer Boy will be showing at the Scarborough Village Theatre on 3600 Kingston Road, January 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at 8:00 p.m., and January 15 and 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Regular price tickets are $22, seniors and students are $19 and can be purchased by calling 416-267-9292 or ordering online at www.theatrescarborough.com.

Scarborough Village Theatre will also be offering an opening night wine and cheese reception immediately following The Drawer Boy performance on January 13.

Meet the people who bring the theatre production to life, and enjoy complimentary wine and cheese while you mingle with theatre-goers, cast and crew.

On January 21, ACT-CO (Association of Community Theatres – Central Ontario) adjudicator Trevor Smith Diggins will provide feedback to the performers of the show following the performance. The adjudication process is public and all are welcome to attend.

Following the January 26 performance is an audience talk back event – engage in an informal question and answer session with the cast and crew of The Drawer Boy, ask your burning questions and discover all the secrets of the theatre.