The Drawing Show comes to the Gerrard Art Space

Gerrard Art Space hosts The Drawing Show from January 11 through January 29, with an opening reception Saturday, Jan. 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

While drawings and sketches will adorn the walls throughout the month, the member-driven, multi-disciplinary space will also play stage to several musical and dramatic events.

On Friday, Jan. 13 GAS hosts Brian Abbot’s Faster: Squirrelly Sounds from 8 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 to 11 p.m., Eastside Confectionary Records hosts a CD release party for Andrew James Barker’s Low Moon with Mannerisms.

In way of theatre, Mortar and Pestle presents Closer, directed by Sergio Calderon and starring Melissa Beveridge, Bryan Wilhelm, Olivia Jon, and Sean Ballantyne, beginning January 19 through January 27 at various times.

Gerrard Art Space is located at 1475 Gerrard Street East. More at www.gerrardartspace.com.