Eat the cold with Winterlicious

Get ready to dig in when Winterlicious begins, January 27. PHOTO: Commons

The cold weather is officially upon us, but it’s not all bad news. With winter, comes Winterlicious – the Toronto-wide event that features some of the best of our city’s restaurants and their corresponding menus.

And Beachers can take part in the festivities without traveling too far.

A number of popular restaurants are slated to participate this year including Love Me Tender, Veloute Bistro, and Murphy’s Law Pub & Kitchen.

Winterlicious will run from January 27 to February 9 with restaurants accepting reservations beginning January 12.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit toronto.ca/winterlicious.