Queen and Coxwell plans expand

Toronto and East York Community Council is hosting a final public meeting next Tuesday to consider an application for a six-storey mixed-use building at Queen and Coxwell.

The proposal for the development has been in the city’s pipeline since early 2015, first surfacing as a six-storey building with around 60 units and several live/work spaces on the KFC lot at 1630 Queen Street East. Since then, the developer Marlin Springs Investments (who is also the developer behind the Canvas condominiums on Danforth near Woodbine) has acquired the two lots to the west at 1624 and 1628 Queen – the Shop Task inline skate shop and the former Emerald Grill – and has expanded the project to include those lots.

Now, the proposal is for a six-storey development with 93 residential units, retail spaces at grade, and 56 underground parking spaces.

During a community consultation in June 2015, nearby residents expressed concerns about the height and density of the building, loss of privacy, increased traffic, ground water issues, and lack of commercial space.

An open house was held in June 2016, detailing changes the developer made since initial consultations and since purchasing the extra lots. Twenty people attended the meeting.

City staff are recommending the city approve the application. The rezoning application falls within the Queen Street East building design guidelines, passed by council following the 2012 Queen East visioning study, with the 1630 lot being used in materials as an example of a property ready for development.

Following the January 17 public meeting, community council will make a recommendation on the application to be forwarded to city council.