Upper Beacher breaks records

Graysen Bernard proudly holds up the sign at the Ontario Junior International meet in Toronto. PHOTO: Submitted

Riverdale Grade 9 student Graysen Bernard succeeded in breaking not one, but two Canadian age group records over the holidays at the Ontario Junior International meet in Toronto.

Bernard, who lives in the Upper Beach and swims with the Toronto Swim Club and the Ontario Swim Academy, was able to beat the 100 metre back record with a new time of 55.96 seconds, as well as the 200 metre individual medley – which includes butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle – with a time of 2:05:30 seconds