Entertainment Beat

Saxophonist Kevin Cato will perform as part of the Jazz Vespers Series at Hope United Church on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4:30 p.m. A versatile saxophonist, Cato is an accomplished musician who has been making his mark in the Toronto music scene for over 14 years. He has won a number of accolades, including a 2008 GMA nomination and the Elm-Bedford prize for up-and-coming jazz musician, and has studied with Canadian saxophone icons Kelly Jefferson and Mike Murley, who have helped shape his unique eclectic style. In addition to being aired on Jazz FM, CIUT, and CBC Radio, Cato has shared the stage with several acclaimed artists, including Mary J Blige, Men Without Hats and Guido Basso. For more information visit hopeunited.ca or call 426-961-9682.

—

Acoustic Harvest presents The Laws (www.thelawsmusic.com) with an opening set by Ben Sures (www.bensures.com) at Robinson Hall in St. Nicholas Anglican Church on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

The Laws are celebrating 17 years as one of Canada’s celebrated country duos, praised for their unique sound, thrilling harmonies, and strong concert appearances. No strangers to the road, the duo has also put down roots, as founders of the Kingsville Folk Music Festival in 2013 and owners of the fine Rebel Cowboy Music School in Kingsville, Ontario.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at Robinson Hall, St. Nicholas Anglican Church, 1512 Kingston Rd. just east of Warden Avenue. The venue is wheelchair accessible with free parking. Tickets are $25 at the door or $22 in advance.

—

Beach United Church hosts a powerful Jazz and Reflection on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m with Africville Stories.

Featuring the queen of gospel, blues and jazz Jackie Richardson on vocals, the amazing Joe Sealy on piano, and Paul Novotny on string bass, the trio will be sharing excerpts from Africville, a suite that tells the story of the black Halifax community that was expropriated.

As usual, there is a freewill offering, children are welcome and fair trade coffee will be served. Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Ave. More information can be found at http://beachunitedchurch.com/worship-music-2/jazz-reflection/ or by phoning the office at 416-691-8082.

—

Finish your weekend in style at Jazzy Sundays at Morgans on the Danforth, 1282 Danforth Ave. This afternoon show runs from 2 p.m. To 5 p.m. With no cover.

Lisa Particelli’s “Girls Night Out” jazz jam features Mark Kieswetter (gentlemen are welcome, too) on January 29.

Then, on February 5, a trio of Thyron Lee Whyte on vocals, Robert Whyte on bass, and David Restivo on piano grace the stage.

—

Hirut Hoot Comedy Show celebrates its 50th birthday this Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. at Hirut Fine Ethiopian Cuisine.

Hosted by Carolyn Bennett, the show features comedians Terry Clement, JJ Liberman, George Westerholm, Kyle Lucey, Kevin MacDonald, Simon Rakoff, Darryl Purvis, and Parker and Seville.

Hirut Fine Ethiopian Cuisine is located at 2050 Danforth Avenue near Woodbine. Admission is $5.