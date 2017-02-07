City says ‘yes’ to Bob Acton Park

The soon to be renamed, 'Bob Acton Park'. PHOTO: Anna Killen

Toronto City Council voted last week to name an Upper Beach park in honour of the late, great Bob Acton.

Following the January 30 vote, the park on William Hancox Avenue – steps away from Ted Reeve Arena, where Acton spent years coaching young athletes in hockey and baseball – will soon be known as Bob Acton Park. The move to name the park after the beloved coach and mentor who passed away from ALS six months ago garnered widespread support.

Friend Paul Pellmen’s submission noted that the naming of the park in honour of Acton will help retain his legacy and inspire others to remember to give to their community as selflessly as Acton did.