Store owner pays it forward

Swanwick Food Fair owners pay it forward. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

It was only a few months ago that the community banded together to help a neighbour in need after the owners of Swanwick Food Fair were robbed at gunpoint.

Now, that neighbour has paid it forward.

In January, two schools – Adam Beck Junior Public School and Malvern Collegiate Institute – received a generous donation from Mr. Jeong-Soo Lee, owner of Swanwick Food Fair. He and his wife were victims of assault and robbery last year. The community raised thousands of dollars in a matter of days to help the couple get back on their feet.

The principal of Adam Beck thanked Lee in the school’s January newsletter, writing, “We would like to thank Mr. Jeong Soo-Lee (owner Food Fair Variety – located on Swanwick Ave.) for his charitable donation to Adam Beck JPS for $1000. Mr. Jeong-Soo Lee expressed how deeply grateful he is to our Adam Beck community and donated the money towards books and resources required by the school. Thank you Mr. Lee for your kind and generous donation!”