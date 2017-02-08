Beach Arts Scene

Blue Crow Gallery, a new art studio featuring the work of local and emerging Canadian artists, has opened its new location in the Upper Beach.

Located at 1610 Gerrard Street East, the quaint studio is home to a variety of art pieces including fine art, photography, jewelry, ceramics and even unique mechanical creations.

The gallery is also home to an art studio that is used to create some of the work displayed in the shop, and offers art classes and workshops for children and adults that include classes such as beginner acrylic, a little Picasso art program, and watercolour fundamentals.

Blue Crow Gallery has been open since December but will be holding its official grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and all are invited. See more at http://www.bluecrowgallery.com/.

—

Paris-born, Toronto-based Jimmy Chiale wants his work to inspire, to evoke emotion, to give a glimpse into the artist’s mind as it was at one moment.

“There is no message in my art. My art is personal. It’s a print of my creative brain cells. It’s the emotion I feel in that present moment,” reads his artist statement. “I want people to see beauty through it and juice up the imagination through their visual abilities.”

Up Close, on until the 26th at Cobalt Gallery and Clay Studio, begs the viewer to lean in and take a deeper look at Chiale’s vibrant, angular paintings. Both chaotic and methodical, the work explores the “polarity in being a human being. Life and death, love and anger, chaos and harmony.”

Cobalt Gallery is located at 870a Kingston Rd. (at Beech Avenue) and is open Wednesday – Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

More information can be found at http://cobaltgallery.ca

—

Partners in patriotism, Cobalt Gallery and Clay Studio and Yellow House Gallery are teaming up to co-present a summer exhibition celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The two galleries have put out a call for artists for the show, set to run June 16 through July 30 at both galleries. An opening reception is planned at both spaces for June 16.

Artists are asked to purchase a piece of birch – available at both galleries – to use as a canvas, with a registration deadline of May 1.

More information can be found by contacting the galleries at www.yellowhousegallery.ca and www.cobaltgallery.ca.