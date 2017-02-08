McMahon remains hopeful S.H. Armstrong pool can be saved

A city executive committee meeting that took place yesterday saw mixed results after ward 32 councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon moved to amend two items on the agenda in order to save the S.H. Armstrong pool from closure.

McMahon motioned to transfer city programming out of Duke of Connaught and S.H. Armstrong to a city pool in the area, a move which would have required an increase in the city budget of $85 million. It was taken off the table as an option following a 8-4 vote against by committee members. The vote came as a shock to some due to an earlier tweet by Mayor John Tory that seemed to convey a show of support for the pool.

McMahon also motioned to establish a working committee that would include representatives from the Toronto District School Board, surrounding community, and city staff to work on a plan that would increase the number of people and groups using the pool. The committee would be expected to report findings to the Community Department and Recreation Committee by the fourth quarter of 2017.

Although McMahon’s motion to transfer city programming was ultimately lost, she said she was heartened to find that her second motion to establish a working committee to increase utilization of the pool was carried.

“I’m still using that as an opportunity that we can work on,” she said. “I’m hopeful that we will live to fight another day at council.”

City council will meet February 15 to determine the fate of the pool.

