Letters to the Editor: Praise for Nancy

We received a number of comments recognizing Nancy Culver (“After 26 years, Nancy nears retirement”, January 24, 2017). Here is a sampling of the community’s goodwill:

“What an amazing lady – thank you Nancy for all your help over the years with the Meals On Wheels depot at CC55. Your help ensured that volunteers have a great place to meet every day before starting their meal routes in the Beach. Also as a new volunteer with the Christmas Hamper deliveries this past December I was totally blown away with the massive size of this project and from what I understand, you are the one who was responsible for organizing this and ensuring 800+ families had a wonderful Christmas. I was proud to be one of your “elves”. Take a rest, but I know we will see your face in the community again soon.”

– Colleen Peacock, via Facebook comment

“She is irresistible, irrepressible and irreplaceable. Centre 55 will feel her absence for a long time. She is a person who believes in returning the taxpayers’ investment in her with hard work and tangible dedication. Fair well, I know you will.”

– Bob Murdoch, via Beach

Metro News website comment