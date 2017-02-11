New class asks seniors to be mindful and get moving

Recently retired from the dance faculty at York University, longtime Beach resident Carol Anderson is now directing her energy towards helping her neighbours “keep moving or get moving” through a new Mindful Motion workshop at Beach United Church.

The six-week class combines Anderson’s dance background with recent training in pilates and gyrokinesis, a “system of flowing, gentle exercise incorporating yoga, dance, swimming, and t’ai chi” performed seated on a chair and designed to “articulate the spine in all possible ways.”

Although anyone interested in streamlining their movement and balance would benefit from the class, Anderson’s class targets older movers — her recently retired or not-so-recently retired peers.

“That’s my next mission in life,” she said. “For some older people, they haven’t been moving all their lives, they kind of don’t know where to start sometimes, they don’t have the background of understanding about their own anatomy and how their bodies work.” she said.

This class is designed “to give them a sense of moving with understanding, good alignment in a way that’s beneficial and enjoyable.” Offered Tuesday afternoons, Anderson said her first few classes have had enthusiastic participants and there is room for a few more. She plans to offer a second series beginning mid-March.