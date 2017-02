Kingston Road and Queen Street East, 1964.

This photograph was taken by an unknown photographer in the winter of 1964 at the northwest corner of Queen Street East and Kingston Road.

Once a bank, then a kitchen store, the building is now home to the restaurant and pub Murphy’s Law, a name which made perfect sense as I tripped over the curb trying to get this shot.

Do you have an old photograph you’d like to share? Please email me gdvandyke61@gmail.com