The Illusory is one of eight Winter Stations winners. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

Beachers and public art lovers couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful weekend for the unveiling of the 2017 Winter Stations design competition winners. Now in its third year, the installation sees designers from Toronto and all over the world transform the eastern beaches lifeguard stands into playful pieces of public art. The exhibition runs until the end of March.