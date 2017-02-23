News in Briefs

The Beach Hill Neighbourhood Association has announced a new location for their 2017 AGM. The next meeting will take place in Budapest Restaurant’s newly finished party and event room on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will include reports from different neighbourhood groups, news about local businesses, and community updates. Speakers are still to be determined but the emcee for the night will be BHNA executive member, Jason Gilman. For more information, visit www.beachhill.org.

The Beaches Historical Society presents Lawrence A. E. Lee from the City of Toronto Archives speaking on The Post War Housing Boom from 1919-1930 and East Toronto Amalgamation with the City at the Beaches Library, 2161 Queen St. E tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Tired of being cooped up inside your house during these winter months? Why not join others at Community Centre 55 for a weekly games day. From 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. each Tuesday in February and March, the centre at 97 Main St. is open for community members to play cards, board games, and backgammon, at no cost. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Evonne at 416-691-1113 or evonne@centre55.com.

On a more serious note, Centre 55 is hosting its annual tax season series with free income tax preparation for low-income individuals and families. The clinics run every Wednesday evening in March by appointment only. To participate, income must be less than $30,000 for individuals or less than $40,000 for families. To book, contact Cameron at 416-691-1113.

But finances can be fun, right? At least, getting serious about your budget can lead to less stressful vacations and more fun times. That’s the theme behind Centre 55’s Vacation Budgeting workshop next week, Monday, Feb. 27 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn how to plan a vacation that will lead you with good memories instead of debt with this roadmap to plan a vacation that won’t bust the budget.

Has all of this money talk put you in the mood for a snooze? Centre 55 is the place for that, too. East End Community Health Centre is hosting a three-part sleep workshop series in March. Lack of sleep – or poor quality sleep – can have a negative impact on your life. This workshop will teach you about causes of insomnia and other sleep problems, strategies to get a good night’s sleep and feel more rested, and where to get more information on sleep solutions. Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. March 6, 13, and 20. Contact Shirin at 416-778-5808, extension 226 or Evonne at 416-691-1113.