How well do you know Beach Academy Awards trivia?

The film To Die For was filmed at St. John's cemetery.

What do Jodie Foster, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro and Aaron Sorkin have in common – besides two little gold men on their mantles? They all came north to Toronto in recent months and it wasn’t for the weather or to escape “alternative facts”. It was for “work, work, work, work” (as Rihanna would say in the video shot at the Real Jerk on Gerrard Street).

Matt Damon lived on Silver Birch Avenue last spring while filming Downsizing. He won an Academy Award for the made-in-Toronto Good Will Hunting (1997). If “you like them apples”, take this “‘eh list” Oscar challenge before the big night Sunday and see if you can win gold (9-10 correct answers), silver (7-8) or bronze (5-6).