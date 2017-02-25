GALLERY: Cold Weather Blues Fest

Jesse Corrigan plays The Porch Light February 24, 2017. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

The second annual Cold Weather Blues Festival has returned just in time to put some spring back in your step.

A group of Beach area pubs and restaurants have come together to host a slew of red-hot musicians and performers that include Sugar Brown, Paul Reddick, The Ever-Lovin’ Jug Band, and Lotus Wright among others.

The festival started last night and continues tonight from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted, and will be located at a number of different venues located along Queen Street East and Kingston Road.

For more information regarding venues and bands, visit www.coldweatherbluesfest.com

Check out photos from the first night of music below: