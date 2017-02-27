Have your say on proposed changes to Queen Street restaurants

The former Licks' restaurant space on Queen Street East. PHOTO: Anna Killen

Residents have until the end of the week to dig into and give feedback on proposed changes to Queen Street East restaurant rules.

Following last year’s public meeting and a review by city staff, a draft bylaw and report is planned for the April 4 Toronto and East York Community Council Meeting. Residents have until March 3 — this Friday — to submit comments for consideration.

The restaurant rules that govern Queen Street East could change with the new bylaw — it would be the first time they have been updated in 30 years.

The new bylaw would, in part, increase the maximum allowable restaurant size along Queen Street between Woodbine Avenue and Nursewood Road from 165 square metres to 200 square metres, remove the parking provisions (currently restaurants need to provide one parking space for each 100 square metres of total floor area used for the restaurant), and allow small side patios. Dance floors and disc jockeys would be prohibited.

Read more about the study on the city’s website.