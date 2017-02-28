Be alert for potential flooding tonight, warns Environment Canada

Bill Buxton took advantage of flood water at the foot of Lee Avenue on July 27 to get a little paddling in. The street flooded after a massive rain storm passed through the East End. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file/John Hanley

Environment Canada is warning that some areas of Toronto could be susceptible to flooding tonight — and that includes homes in the Beach.

A special weather statement issued today explains that rain is expected to spread across southern Ontario beginning this evening.

“Although rainfall amounts are not expected to be overly significant, the ground has a reduced ability to absorb further rainfall due to recent rains and snowmelt,” reads the statement. “General rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres are likely, though isolated spots may see higher amounts, especially in areas that receive thunderstorms.”

Environment Canada meteorologists are advising caution “near creeks and rivers where stream flow is expected to increase. Ponding of water may occur in some areas as well.”

Has your street or backyard fallen victim to flooding? What precautions do you take?