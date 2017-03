East Lynn Park was alive with activity following the second snow storm in a week on February 13. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

With weather that’s oscillated between blizzards and barely winter, January and February have kept us on our not-always-freezing toes. But no matter the weather, Beachers have been making the most of this winter season. Here is a gallery of some of our favourite moments from the first two months of 2017.