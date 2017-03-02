East End anti-racism sign campaign launches this weekend

Signs like these will soon be seen on East End lawns, part of a local anti-racism campaign. PHOTO: Submitted

East End Toronto lawns are about to get more colourful — and compassionate — thanks to a new anti-racist sign campaign launching this weekend.

East Enders Against Racism — a group that formed in response to white supremacist posters that appeared in Stan Wadlow Park late last year — is inviting people to a community event at the East York Civic Centre this Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There, residents can pick up one of several multi-lingual signs to erect on their property and connect with other like-minded individuals, and hear more about different actions around the city.

The signs state “Everyone Belongs” and “United Against Hate” in English, French, Arabic, Urdu, Cantonese and Bengali, and in Anishinaabemowin, “recognizing the Indigenous people whose land we are settled on,” reads the event press release.

The event is family friendly, with plans for a book reading for children and an art and play area.

For people who cannot make it to the Saturday event, posters are also available at Old’s Cool General Store on Westlake Avenue.