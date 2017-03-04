No Queen streetcars this summer

In an unprecedented move, the TTC announced last week that there will be no streetcars running along Queen Street this summer.

Instead, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the streetcars will be replaced by buses the entire length of the route.

A number of construction projects will be taking place throughout the summer – including track work at Queen and Coxwell Avenue – which would have forced streetcars off Queen.

The hope is to create minimal disruption for commuters. According to Green, the TTC expects the travel time on the buses will be comparable to that of the streetcar. There will be 65 buses on the route to meet the capacity of the usual 27 streetcars.

In total, the service change is expected to be four months with the temporary transition starting in May. Though he noted there may be some unforeseen circumstances, if all goes to plan Green said everything east of Roncesvalles – streetcars included – should be back on track by Labour Day.