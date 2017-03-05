City plans to promote paddling

With summer fast approaching (or so we’d like to think), the city’s parks and environment committee has approved a plan to put approximately $500,000 toward the installation of five launch nodes that will allow recreational water sport enthusiasts to easily access the water from designated launching points.

Each node will cost between $75,000 -100,000 according to a city report, and while the locations are still subject to change, they will be in various city parks across the city from Scarborough to Etobicoke.

The locations announced so far are Bluffers Park, Marie Curtis Park, Prince of Wales Park, Humber Bay Park West, and Coronation Park.

If the plan is approved by city council in March, Toronto Region Conservation Authority will begin building the nodes this summer, allowing people to more easily partake in sports such as paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing and fishing.

The plan will also allow people to explore the city from the lake, rather than the land – dedicated paddle routes will be installed as more nodes are added throughout 2017.