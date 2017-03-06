News Briefs

The True Davidson Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers to help provide mid-day meals to residents in the Beaches and East Toronto area. Deliveries are made between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday to Friday. For information on this and many other volunteer opportunities, visit their website at www.neighbourhoodlink.org

This Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. visit the Beaches Library to see an interactive presentation about the cinematic representation of Toronto. World Film Locations: Toronto, edited by Tom Ue, reveals the relationship between the city and the cinema, and demonstrates the role that Toronto has played in a number of hit films, including X-Men, Spotlight, and Room. Join Dr. Ue for an interactive presentation that encourages and frames an understanding of the city and the world around us. He is the Frederick Banting Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of English at the University of Toronto Scarborough, and an Honorary Research Associate at University College London.

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society present author Sandra Joyce with a talk entitled “The Lost and Found – British Home Children in Canada” at the Beaches Library, 2161 Queen St. E on Tuesday, March 21, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Joyce is an author and advocate for British Home Children.

Applegrove Community Complex will be hosting its 5th Older Adults Active Living and Information Fair on Wednesday, March 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 60 Woodfield Road (inside the Duke of Connaught School). The event is free and includes a light breakfast and lunch, as well as food for your mind with a day of information and learning. To register or for more information, please call 416-461-8143 or email seniors@ApplegroveCC.ca.