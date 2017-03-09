All That Grows at the Yellow House Gallery

Rachel SV Parry, "Mr. Fox" PHOTO: Submitted

Spring is peeking its bright eyes around the corner, and Yellow House Gallery is beckoning it forward with their spring show, All That Grows, opening this weekend.

Featuring a select group of up-and-coming Canadian contemporary illustrators and fine artists (think Meg Dearlove, Rachel SV Parry, Jane Hur, Annie Somers and Melissa Wakefield) with work that ranges from animal portraiture to sculpture, the spring exhibition promises to delight and refresh the senses.

Join Yellow House and the artists for an opening reception this Friday, March 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. RSVP to attend. Refreshments will be served. The show runs through April 29.

Yellow House Gallery and Framing is located at 921 Kingston Rd. More information at www.yellowhousegallery.com