Public art proposals displayed at Beaches Library

An artist rendering of the future Leslie Barns facility. PHOTO: TTC

After months of ongoing construction at the state-of-the-art TTC Leslie Barns facility, the public was finally given an opportunity to take a peek into the future of the area at the Beaches Library February 24-25. Public art proposals stood on display, showcasing the five semi-finalists who hail from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The public artwork will be incorporated in with the landscape design – which was designed by Brown + Storey Architects – and will stand on the corner of Leslie Street and Lake Shore Boulevard. Secondary locations are still in discussion.

Keep an ear out mid-March when the winner – who will be commissioned at a price of $575,000 – is announced. Final artwork will be installed in the winter of 2018.