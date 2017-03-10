Arrest made following altercation that involved “hate undertones”

March 10, 2017 Beach Metro News

An altercation that took place in Little India near Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East has led to the arrest of 55-year-old, Alan Boucher.

Boucher was arrested on March 8, two days after a verbal disagreement that involved racial slurs being made against the owners of New Town Family Restaurant. Although Constable Jon Morrice, 55 Division said it is not being labeled a hate crime, he did describe the incident as having “some hate undertones.”

Boucher has also been charged with assault, uttering threats, and two counts of mischief for a separate incident that took place in 2015.

