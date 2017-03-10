Arrest made following altercation that involved “hate undertones”

An altercation that took place in Little India near Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East has led to the arrest of 55-year-old, Alan Boucher.

Boucher was arrested on March 8, two days after a verbal disagreement that involved racial slurs being made against the owners of New Town Family Restaurant. Although Constable Jon Morrice, 55 Division said it is not being labeled a hate crime, he did describe the incident as having “some hate undertones.”

Boucher has also been charged with assault, uttering threats, and two counts of mischief for a separate incident that took place in 2015.