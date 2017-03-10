Linda McRae takes the stage at Acoustic Harvest

Acoustic Harvest welcomes the tireless and talented Linda McRae to the stage Saturday, March 18.

Recently inducted into the 2016 BC Entertainment Hall of Fame, McRae’s thought-provoking songs, melodies, and multi-instrumental prowess have captured the attention of audiences and critics alike during and following her eight years with Spirit of the West.

Her spirit goes beyond the stage, with McRae’s development of a series of songwriting workshops for prisoners at the California Folsom State Prison and for at-risk youth at detox centres, alternative schools and adult and youth correctional facilities across North America.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert at Robinson Hall in St. Nicholas Anglican Church at 1512 Kingston Rd. (at Manderley Drive, one block east of Warden Avenue in Scarborough. Wheelchair accessible, free parking. Tickets are $25 at the door or $22 in advance at www.acousticharvest.com.